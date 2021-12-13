IDO 40 Awards

The International Dance Organization have announced the recipients of the IDO 40 Awards.

A statement from IDO follows below:

The initiative, IDO 40, recognises excellence in Dance and the dedication of many individuals and groups whose passion, hard work, commitment and outstanding contribution to the IDO, have made the World Organization we have today.

The recipients from Gibraltar are announced as follows:

An IDO Extraordinary Award has been awarded to Michael Prescott MBE as a founder member of the IDO and his contribution as IDO competitor, international judge, 2011 European Show Dance Championships Organizer and as GNDO President for over 30 years.

The Gibraltar National Dance Organization also receives an IDO Extraordinary Award as a founding country and their support to IDO , its events and activities for over four decades. Wendy Garro, as President of the GNDO receives the award on behalf of the Organization.

An IDO Historic Award has been awarded to Seamus J. Byrne for the historical impact, development and contribution made by him to IDO in the areas of Public Relations, Communications and Social Media for over a decade.

An IDO Dance Award has been awarded to Aaron Caballero for been a top pioneer and ambassador for IDO between 1985 and 1995. Aaron continued competing for the Gibraltar National Dance Team until 2005.

The GNDO takes this opportunity to congratulate the recipients of the IDO Awards and thanks the recipients and the dance community in Gibraltar for their invaluable contribution to the IDO and its development.