Electric Vehicle Charge Points – MidTown Carpark
The Government of Gibraltar has announced that following an agreement with Plug-N-Go (Gibraltar) Ltd, Midtown Carpark will have available for use, five electric vehicle chargers.
A statement from the Government follows below:
The chargers are located on Level 6 and they are the most recent generation of EV charging devices, including a DC fast charger.
Access to the chargers can be achieved by downloading their application Plug-N-Go, which is available for both iOS and Android devices, payment is on a pay as you go basis. These chargers are now available for use.
For further information please visit plug-n-go.com