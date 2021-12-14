GDP Recruits Return To MDP Wethersfield

Written by YGTV Team on 14 December 2021 .

Six Gibraltar Defence Police recruits have recently returned to Essex after spending a week back home in Gibraltar.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

The officers have been training at MDP Wethersfield, which was originally an RAF station and over the years has become the headquarters and training centre of the Ministry of Defence Police.

During the course, the officers have trained alongside colleagues from various parts of the UK and are taught by experienced and skilled tutors, many who are retired officers.

Their training will form part of the Initial Police Training Programme, which consists of knowledge-based training, operational development and work-based assessment.

PC Joshua Lombard, said: “The course is very intense. There is a lot of content to cover in a limited amount of time, but it is all vital knowledge that will be needed when carrying out our duties as a GDP officer.”

During their time back in Gibraltar, the recruits continued training at the GDP Headquarters where they completed a Personal Safety Training course.

The officers were taught how to deal with scenarios using different defence techniques in order to diffuse stressful situations. These techniques are designed to ensure the safety of the public, as well as the officers.

When asked about the training, PC Lombard, added: “It gave us an opportunity to put into practice some of the theory we have learned in the last few weeks at MDP Wethersfield.”

Later this month the officers will have an exam based on what they have learned so far.

They will also complete practical assessments including investigative techniques and then return to Gibraltar for Christmas.

PC Seleen Celecia, continued: “We have met people from all over the UK who are going to join the Ministry of Defence Police.”

When asked what the best thing about being back home was, Seleen replied: “The best thing about been back home is being able to enjoy the food. Oh and to see my family!”