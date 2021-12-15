MAG Urges Consideration Towards Buskers

Written by YGTV Team on 15 December 2021 .

The Musicians Association of Gibraltar (MAG) has urged the community to display consideration towards buskers. The call follows an incident yesterday during which a busker raising money for charity was asked to move on by the RGP.

A spokesperson said:

“We had a busker yesterday at the Piazza raising money for the GBC Open Day and his set was cut short after 25 minutes as he was asked to move by a Police Officer. It is a shame during these dark times that we cannot have live music in town because people call the Police to complain. It is every more concerning when we take into consideration that we have a fair playing music just behind the busker.

“MAG would like to ask the community to have some consideration towards buskers and approach both the buskers or MAG as there are always reasonable solutions that can benefit all parties.”