Med Steps To Close For Maintenance

Written by YGTV Team on 15 December 2021 .

In the interest of public safety, please note that the Mediterranean Steps will be closed to the public from Thursday 16th to Wednesday 22nd December to enable safety maintenance works to go ahead.

The Government says it apologises for the inconvenience but adds that the clearing of rubble, replacement of boards and pins, to stop the accumulation of loose rocks, is necessary for safety and full enjoyment of the walk.