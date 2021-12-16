Weather Advisory: Gale Force Winds Expected

16 December 2021

The Government, in partnership with Meteo Gib, have issued a weather advisory as strong, gale force winds are expected.

The advisory is valid from this morning until 5pm this afternoon (Thursday 16th December) but may be extended beyond this period.

The text reads as follows: “Strong Easterly winds will strengthen at times during today, with mean winds of 23 to 28 knots and gusts generally reaching 35 to 40 knots. However, isolated gusts are expected to reach Gale force in exposed places, between 40 to 45 knots, with winds strongest down towards Europa Point and in gusts over the West side of the Rock. This could lead to some difficult travel conditions.”