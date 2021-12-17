Hong Kong changes travel rules for Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 17 December 2021 .

The Government says it notes that the Government of Hong Kong has taken the decision to not allow any non- Hong Kong residents who have been to Gibraltar in the last 21 days to enter Hong Kong as from midnight of 17th December.

Hong Kong residents planning to travel to Hong Kong should check the relevant boarding and compulsory quarantine requirements by visiting www.coronavirus.gov.hk/eng/inbound-travel.html.

The Government understands that the decision taken by the Government of Hong Kong is not an isolated incident and countries that have already identified the Omicron variant also face similar restrictions.

As the situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, people should familiarise themselves with each country’s travel restrictions before making their journey.