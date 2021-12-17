New Car-Shaped Bicycle Rack at Line Wall Road

Written by YGTV Team on 17 December 2021 .

The Ministry for Transport has installed a second new style car-shaped bicycle rack at Line Wall Road, an area that has seen an increase in bicycles being locked up on the adjacent railings causing obstruction to pedestrians.

A statement continued: “This bicycle parking solution sends a clear message towards a more sustainable and environmentally friendly use of our public highway by using the space normally occupied by one single motor vehicle to park up to 10 bicycles.

“This adds to the growing stock of bicycle parking in Gibraltar and further encourages alternative and sustainable modes of transport locally.”

The Minister for Transport, Paul Balban said: “Build the infrastructure and they will come. This is what is said by cycling city planners. Bicycle parking at key locations is critical to encourage cycling, making it more convenient to use a bicycle than a car for certain trips.

“Ten bicycles potentially means 10 less cars on the road and that can only be good for Gibraltar and good for the environment. The Ministry will continue to provide cycling infrastructure throughout Gibraltar which is critical if we are to encourage sustainable alternative modes of transport.”