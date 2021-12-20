Unite: Industrial Action Leads To Renewal Of Gynaecologist Contracts

Written by YGTV Team on 20 December 2021 .

Unite the union has said that, following from negotiations last week with the Government and senior GHA management, the non-renewal of contracts of three Gynaecologists has been withdrawn with all three now being allowed to continue their service in the GHA on mutually agreeable grounds.

Sam Hennessy, Regional Officer for Unite the Union said, “This successful outcome has been brought about by the strong collective stance initially taken by Maternity staff and further supported by 98.4% of Nursing staff who have taken selective industrial action in support of their colleagues in Maternity and due to concerns of unfair contractual practices across nursing and beyond, longstanding unresolved departmental issues, political micromanagement by the Ministry of Health and concerns over continuity of care. This outcome is not just positive for staff but for members of the community who deserve and need a high level service. Our members on the frontline in healthcare were able to recognise that the initial decision by the employer to proceed with the non-renewal of contracts was to be highly detrimental to the service and that going forward a more collaborative approach must be taken with clinicians, not politicians taking the lead on operational matters in the GHA. Unite the Union would like to thank groups that expressed solidarity for members taking action on this issue such as No Shame, Baby Steps and all those in the community who signed the change.org petition.”

The union says it sees this is a “positive step in the right direction” but recognises many equally important matters “remain without progress” and will continue to support members continuing to take selective industrial action.