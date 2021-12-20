Government replies to Gibraltar Catering Association

Written by YGTV Team on 20 December 2021 .

The Government says it has noted the recent statement by the Gibraltar Catering Association.

The Minister for Business, Vijay Daryanani, said: “The reports the Government is receiving are that the hospitality sector is busy, albeit that the Government has advised to be cautious about mixing. We have managed to keep cases in control and this has allowed us to carry on with Christmas as normal as possible.

“We have a track record of protecting our businesses. We did so during both lockdowns and during periods in between that we thought assistance was required. We hope that everything remains as safe as possible but the Government is constantly reassessing the situation depending on the ever changing circumstances related to the pandemic.

“The Government intends to meet with the Catering Association in early January.”