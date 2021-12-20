Government: "Last chance for a booster before Christmas"

The Government is reminding the public that the COVID-19 vaccination centre will offer booster vaccines on a walk-in basis from 9:00am to 5:00pm on Tuesday 21st December. This will be the last opportunity to receive a booster vaccine before the Christmas.

A statement continued: "Members of the public are strongly advised to take up this offer of a booster vaccine. This is particularly important for students who are returning home from the UK for Christmas and New Year.

"Vaccines will be available by appointment after Christmas for anyone who wishes to take up the offer, including for first and second doses, and boosters. Anyone who has not yet taken up the offer can register here https://www.gha.gi/pfizerbooster/ and they will be contacted by the GHA with an appointment at the next opportunity."

Minister for Health, Samantha Sacramento, said: ‘This is the last opportunity to receive a booster vaccine before Christmas; it is the best way to keep safe during the period where we want to be close to our loved ones. I strongly invite anyone who has not yet done so to take up the offer. This is the best way to ensure the safety and wellbeing of yourself and your loved ones from COVID-19 and the Omicron variant over the Christmas break’.