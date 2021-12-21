Catering Association “Disappointed” With Minister’s comments

Written by YGTV Team on 21 December 2021 .

The Gibraltar Catering Association (GCA) says it is “disappointed” with Business Minister Daryanani’s comments. The GCA says the Minister’s intervention suggests that the Association’s members are somehow being “disingenuous” regarding the struggling Christmas period. The association says that the Minister’s statement that the reports the Government is receiving are that the hospitality sector is busy “could not be further from the truth.”

A statement continued: “Since the Minister's Press Release members have been in communication with 23 Bars and Restaurants reporting 5,915 cancellations to date for the Christmas period, with more expected. This number also does not reflect the many 1000's of walk-ins that have been lost with the cancellation of public events plus a drop in footfall generally. The Catering Association will present Mr Daryanani with complete figures including a breakdown business by business in the meeting in early January. We hope that these numbers will help clarify the gravity of the situation for the Business Minister.

“If the Minister still does not believe the Association turning on any news TV station will show him what a difficult situation the catering industry is in at this moment in time.

“The GCA is currently waiting for a meeting date with the Minister so we may discuss the urgent assistance needed for the sector.”