Cross Frontier Group insists on an agreement that provides “legal certainty”

Written by YGTV Team on 21 December 2021 .

Faced with the news of the delay in concluding the agreement between the European Union and the United Kingdom on Gibraltar, the Cross Frontier Group has urged negotiators to reach an agreement satisfactory to both parties by the new scheduled date. Despite the technical and political difficulties implicit in the negotiations, the Cross Frontier Group says it hopes that the outcome of these negotiations will make the proclaimed area of shared prosperity a reality.

A statement continued: “For the Cross Frontier Group, the news of the prolonging of the negotiations between the European Union and the United Kingdom on Gibraltar until the first quarter of next year also means that the climate of uncertainty in which workers and companies on both sides of the Border find themselves is also extended.

“In this regard, the Cross Frontier Group has wanted to urge the negotiators to conclude the agreement by the new date that has been set and that the Agreement encompasses the demands of this Group, in its capacity as a representative of civil society of both territories.

“In the last month, the Cross Frontier Group has written to all of the parties involved in this negotiation asking them for a satisfactory agreement that provides the area with stability in our relations and which in turn serves to further enhance our economies and the well-being of our citizens.

“The business and trade union organizations that make up the Group have thanked the Foreign Minister of Spain and the Foreign Minister of the United Kingdom for extending the memorandums until the signing of the new agreement between the European Union and the United Kingdom.

"We are aware of the complexity of the treaty that is to be signed and the framework in which the negotiating process is taking place; but we want to be reasonably optimistic insofar as agreements have already been signed by the parties which set out the key elements which will sustain the new framework of future relations " concluded the spokespersons of the CFG.