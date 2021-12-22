ERG Remembers Manolo Ruiz

Written by YGTV Team on 22 December 2021 .

Below follows the ERG's statement on the passing of Manolo Ruiz:

"It is with great heaviness of heart that we have today learnt of the passing of Manolo Ruiz. He was a man of human values no one could fail to respect.

"Manolo has for years been the firm and insistent advocate for the rights and issues specific to senior citizens in our community. His contributions and achievements across the years are too many to count and achieved oftentimes against all unrecognised odds; but yet his quiet tenacity has meant so much to so many in our community.

"It is our hope the mantle for advocacy on behalf of senior citizens is taken on by a similarly senior-oriented leader from within the ranks of the organisation Manolo himself so dedicatedly built brick by brick.

"We will all feel the absence of his voice, even while his good work will always bear fruit."