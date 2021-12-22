Gibraltar Removes All Countries From Red List For Travel

Written by YGTV Team on 22 December 2021 .

The Government of Gibraltar has removed all countries from its red list for international travel. This will be effective as from Thursday 23rd December 2021.

A statement from the Government follows below:

This decision has been taken in light of the advice of the Director of Public Health that there is now community transmission of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Gibraltar.

All passengers aged 12 and over arriving in Gibraltar by air are required to take a lateral flow test on the day of arrival and are required by law to self-isolate until a negative test result has been received. Failure to comply is in breach of regulations and carries a penalty of £300.

The COVID-19 Rapid Test facility at the Airport is open from 8am to 9pm daily.





