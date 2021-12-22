Gibraltar Removes All Countries From Red List For Travel
The Government of Gibraltar has removed all countries from its red list for international travel. This will be effective as from Thursday 23rd December 2021.
A statement from the Government follows below:
This decision has been taken in light of the advice of the Director of Public Health that there is now community transmission of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Gibraltar.
All passengers aged 12 and over arriving in Gibraltar by air are required to take a lateral flow test on the day of arrival and are required by law to self-isolate until a negative test result has been received. Failure to comply is in breach of regulations and carries a penalty of £300.
The COVID-19 Rapid Test facility at the Airport is open from 8am to 9pm daily.