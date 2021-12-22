St Bernadette’s Resource Centre wins first prize in annual Diocesan Crib competition

Written by YGTV Team on 22 December 2021 .

St Bernadette service users, supported by staff from the centre put together a beautiful welcoming display for the centre during this festive period. Marie Mercer, Care Agency Support Worker, was extremely pleased and proud to accept the award on behalf of all staff and service users involved.

Jennifer Poole, Care Agency Head of Disability Services stated “Service users and staff from St Bernadette’s are extremely pleased to have been chosen as winners this year. A lot of hard work goes on during the whole year to complete such a delicate exhibition and they have all done themselves proud. This is just an example of what can be achieved even through great adversity of working under COVID restrictions. Despite having to keep to social distancing, working in bubbles and wearing of PPE staff have made this an extremely enjoyable project for service users to undertake and I couldn’t be any prouder of all the good work that is being carried out in the Centre.

The Minister for Health and Care, Samantha Sacramento, said: “I am really happy for all the staff and service users involved. Once again St Bernadette’s have been impressed with their excellent work, adding to the most recent art exhibition showcased for the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. The talent of these individuals deserves recognition as does the opportunity to again showcase their ability and I am pleased and proud that they have won this award.”