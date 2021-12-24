Tremendous Generosity To The Care Agency Ahead Of Christmas

Written by YGTV Team on 24 December 2021 .

The charity ‘Kids Come First’ has donated £3000 to the Care Agency for the benefit of all children in care. A further £20,000 was donated anonymously and has been used to purchase hampers and pay for essentials for families in need.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Care Agency is grateful for the extremely generous donations that it has received in order to assist the service users in the community that it supports.

The charity Kids Come First that every year supports the Care Agency at Christmas time with gifts for children has this year donated £3,000 for the benefit of all children in care and children in need in the community who will receive additional Christmas presents thanks to this donation.

Furthermore, a £20,000 donation from an individual who wishes to remain anonymous has been used to purchase hampers and pay for essentials and some extras that families could not otherwise pay for and which will make a real difference in their lives this Christmas.

The Minister for Health & Care, the Hon Samantha Sacramento MP said: “I am so grateful for these kind donations and their involvement with the Care Agency who can ensure that their generosity goes to the most deserving families as they are the ones who are known specifically to the Care Agency and who need the most support especially during this time of year. There will be families who are struggling and the Christmas holidays make those challenges even more apparent so this support will ensure that families get the essentials they need”.





