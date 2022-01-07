Teachers’ Union Advises All Members To Wear Masks In School

Written by YGTV Team on 07 January 2022 .

In light of the Government’s press release strongly encouraging secondary school children to wear face masks, Gibraltar NASUWT has reminded members that staff are also at risk of contracting the Omicron variant of the Covid 19 virus.

A statement continued: “On Thursday evening the Union advised all members in both the primary and secondary education sectors to wear adequate face masks at all times at work as a preventative measure to becoming infected and infecting others. The Union highlighted the fact that the more members of staff who become ill, the higher the workload becomes for colleagues having to cover for absences. Gibraltar NASUWT is aware of rising levels of stress, anxiety and burnout in the profession and it is something that needs to be mitigated. Therefore, the Union is asking fellow colleagues in the profession to protect themselves and other teachers, not just from Covid-19, but from the indirect effects of staff absenteeism in education.”