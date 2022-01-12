Chief Minister Open To Discussion With Justice For Carolina Group

12 January 2022

The Government says the Chief Minister has noted the statement issued by the Justice for Carolina Action Group and “profoundly regrets that they have decided to pursue their objectives through the media”.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Chief Minister notes the statement issued by the Justice for Carolina Action Group and profoundly regrets that they have decided to pursue their objectives through the media instead of directly with him or his office.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo QC MP, said:“The public statement issued today by the Justice for Carolina Action group is deeply regretful, particularly as they have chosen not to take up my previous offer to meet with them. In light of their approach, I told the group that I would take time to read all the relevant information and documents they made available to me in order to be able to reply, and I remain fully committed to doing so as soon as possible. I have, in fact, sought additional documentation also which I believe I should have available before I am able to respond fully to their letter. My door remains open to the group should they wish to reconsider their approach to this sensitive matter and should they wish to meet with me.

“Additionally, I completely stand by the references I made in respect of opposition parties and maintain the criticism of them for exactly the reasons I set out in my Direct Democracy programme of December last year. I strongly believe that these sensitive, legal matters should not be made into political issues as the opposition has done simply in an attempt to appear popular without having regard to any of the issues surrounding this case.”





