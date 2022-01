Unions Form Joint Committee Of Trade Unions

Written by YGTV Team on 12 January 2022 .

Gibraltar General and Clerical Association, Gibraltar NASUWT and Unite the Union have met today to form a Joint Committee of Trade Unions (J.C.T.U) in order to address common generic issues pertaining to their collective memberships.

The J.C.T.U will now be making representations to HM Government of Gibraltar to commence meaningful discussions in order to address concerns relating to the public sector pay freeze.