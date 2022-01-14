Gibraltar Fire And Rescue Service Promotions

Written by YGTV Team on 14 January 2022 .

The Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service have announced the following promotions within the organisation’s Operational Branch:

Station Officer

Sub Officer Jared Olivero has been promoted to the rank of Station Officer and will be posted to Blue Watch. As one of the Breathing Apparatus Instructors (BAI), he’s been instrumental in the development and maintenance of competence in BA firefighting, and search and rescue procedures.

Sub Officer

Leading Firefighter Martin Posso has been promoted to the rank of Sub Officer and will be posted to Red Watch. Sub Officer Posso also forms part of the GFRS’ BAI compliment, a vital “core” discipline in any Fire Service.

Leading Firefighter

Firefighters Stefan Rodriguez and Christian Navas have been promoted to the rank of Leading Firefighter and will be posted to White and Red Watch respectively. The first, but not less vital, step in their career progression, Leading Firefighters Rodriguez and Navas will soon be embarking on their Officer Development courses at the Fire Service College.

The Senior Management Team said: "We congratulate these four officers for their respective achievements and wish them all every success as they take on these new responsibilities, leading their crews through the complex challenges faced by a modern day Fire and Rescue Service."