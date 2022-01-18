RGP’s Project Servator

It was an early start for the Royal Gibraltar Police’s Project Servator officers on Winston Churchill Avenue this morning. 

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The specialist team are used to deter, detect and disrupt a wide range of criminal  activity, including pick-pocketing, theft, hostile reconnaissance and terrorism activity. 

But their high-visibility patrols also provide a reassuring presence for the community  and visitors to the Rock. 

A spokesman for the Royal Gibraltar Police, said: “Although their job is to help keep  Gibraltar safe, members of the public can also help us by reporting anything  suspicious or that just doesn’t look right.” 

Project Servator is a policing tactic used by a number of police forces in the UK and  Australia. 

 

For more information visit www.police.gi/information/counter-terrorism/project servator




 

