RGP’s Project Servator

Written by YGTV Team on 18 January 2022 .

It was an early start for the Royal Gibraltar Police’s Project Servator officers on Winston Churchill Avenue this morning.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The specialist team are used to deter, detect and disrupt a wide range of criminal activity, including pick-pocketing, theft, hostile reconnaissance and terrorism activity.

But their high-visibility patrols also provide a reassuring presence for the community and visitors to the Rock.

A spokesman for the Royal Gibraltar Police, said: “Although their job is to help keep Gibraltar safe, members of the public can also help us by reporting anything suspicious or that just doesn’t look right.”

Project Servator is a policing tactic used by a number of police forces in the UK and Australia.

For more information visit www.police.gi/information/counter-terrorism/project servator







