RGP’s Project Servator
It was an early start for the Royal Gibraltar Police’s Project Servator officers on Winston Churchill Avenue this morning.
A statement from the RGP follows below:
The specialist team are used to deter, detect and disrupt a wide range of criminal activity, including pick-pocketing, theft, hostile reconnaissance and terrorism activity.
But their high-visibility patrols also provide a reassuring presence for the community and visitors to the Rock.
A spokesman for the Royal Gibraltar Police, said: “Although their job is to help keep Gibraltar safe, members of the public can also help us by reporting anything suspicious or that just doesn’t look right.”
Project Servator is a policing tactic used by a number of police forces in the UK and Australia.
For more information visit www.police.gi/information/counter-terrorism/project servator