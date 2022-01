Military Training Exercise January 2022

Written by YGTV Team on 18 January 2022 .

A military training exercise will take place between 19th – 20th January.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Soldiers will be seen transiting between Devil’s Tower Camp, Ocean Village and William’s Way during this period.

The public should be aware that the soldiers will be transiting in both civilian clothes and uniform. Whilst in uniform they will carry weapons (unloaded) during this period.