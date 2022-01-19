Nautilus Project To Host Sixth Annual World Oceans Day

The Nautilus Project will be hosting its sixth annual World Oceans Day Competition. The theme this year is ‘Conserve What Our Children Deserve’.

A statement continued: “Since its inception the submissions are always of such high standard and TNP always look forward to receiving them. We are in no doubt that this year will supersede once again!

World Oceans Day 2022 Nautilus Project School Competition

Conserve What Our Children Deserve!

Category 1 - School Year Group Award

The year group project must be a joint effort and needs to have been completed within the 2021/2022 academic year. Examples may include (but are not limited to)

A - The recycling/upcycling of different materials with an end result

B - Marine Environment Skit /PBL (TNP would have to visit when performed at school)

C - Creating awareness of our coastline writing poems/songs/stories/letters etc

Category 2 - Overall School Award

School which has most reduced its plastic and carbon footprint. Examples may include (but are not limited to)

Plastic Free School Events – Implementation of reusable bottles – Introduction of recycling bins – Composting/growing your own/school gardens – Traffic free school days – Energy Saving practices - Upcycling

These can be submitted as power point presentations via email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Category 3 - Individual Pupil Award

Lower Primary pupils may prepare a poster of their choice creating marine awareness. Upper Primary and Secondary School pupils should write a detailed account of how they have reduced their plastic and carbon footprint or research a marine animal found locally.

Lower Primary - Poster

Upper Primary – no more than 250 words

Secondary – no more than 500 words

All entries for this category should include Name, Age, Academic year and School with the submission.

Deadline for all categories 23rd May 2022

Prizegiving Ceremony: Alameda Prince of Wales Bandstand on 9th June 2022 at 19:00

Nautilus World Oceans Day School Competition History

2021 Thalassophile

2020 New Decade New Habits

2019 Together We Can

2018 Our Amazing Sea life

2017 Plastic Pollution in our seas