Gibraltar Defence Police Welcome New Recruits

Written by YGTV Team on .

This morning, Chief of Police Robert Allen, welcomed the latest recruits to the Gibraltar Defence Police before presenting them with their Warrant Cards. 

A statement the GDP follows bellow:

In welcoming the recruits to the GDP, the Chief of Police congratulated them on completing  the challenging course and encouraged them to continue to learn and develop in order that  they remain able to deliver the standards of policing expected in Gibraltar. 

The recruits completed a rigorous eight-week initial training course with the Ministry of  Defence Police at their Training Centre in Essex. On returning to Gibraltar, they undertook  further training on local legislation before being sworn in as police officers in Gibraltar.  

The five recruits - PCs Jayron Mauro, Julian Avellano, Joshua Lombard, Seleen Celecia and  Chloe Prescott - will now engage in further specialist training before assuming shift duties  with their colleagues. 



