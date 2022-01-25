A Police Line-Up with a Difference

Written by YGTV Team on 25 January 2022 .

Six senior Royal Gibraltar Police officers have just returned from a successful three- day firearms course, run by South Wales Police in the Vale of Glamorgan.

During the Joint Firearms Training Unit course, they were updated on the latest UK tactics and techniques, before being tested in various scenarios involving the deployment of firearms officers.

They were then assessed on their plans of action, with all six officers passing the course.

Left to right: Insp. Cavallo Soane, Insp. Neil Zammit, Insp. Albert Fernandez, Sgt Mark Diaz, Chief Insp. Sean Perera and Insp. Dylan Quigley.