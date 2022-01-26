ERS Reviews Visiting Hours

Written by YGTV Team on 26 January 2022 .

The Director of Public Health and the ERS / GHA professionals along with the Acting Medical Director have reviewed the current strategy following concerns raised from family members regarding visits to ERS sites.

With effect from 26th January, one visitor will be allowed to visit each resident at ERS premises, from 1:00pm to 2:00pm and 5:00pm to 6:00pm.

The visiting hours will be reviewed on a weekly basis and benchmarked against the COVID-19 caseload in the community.

A statement continued: “Additionally, ERS takes this opportunity to reassure the public that the rigorous swabbing and screening program continues to operate for both staff members and visitors entering ERS buildings and we continue to do our utmost best to maintain a safe environment for the residents in our care. If a positive case is detected a 10-day quarantine will be put in place, as per current strategy.

“Finally, ERS would like to thank all our residents and their families for their understanding and cooperation in this matter.”

The GHA Director General, Prof Patrick Geoghegan, said: “As Director General I recognise the importance of families in the lives of our residents at ERS. I wish to assure the public that we do everything possible to balance this involvement and managing the risks. The GHA will continue to monitor this closely and as and when appropriate restrictions will be relaxed.”