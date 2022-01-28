College Of Policing Recognition For GDP Officers

Nine Licensed Search Officers (LSOs) were presented with College of Policing recognition awards by Chief of Police, Rob Allen, to mark their completion of five and ten years in the  Gibraltar Defence Police Search Team. 

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

The role of the Police Licensed Search Officers (LSO) was recognised to mark 5 years and  10 years’ service in this specialism – Bronze and Silver respectively. LSOs, led by Police  Search Advisers (POLSA), conduct assured searches of venues in advance of public events  or visiting MoD assets. In addition, officers are trained to deliver specialised search across  land and within premises to identify evidence in criminal investigations and more broadly. 

Addressing the officers, Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) Chief of Police, Rob Allen said: “I am  delighted to be able to present these certificates to you today to recognise the service you  have delivered over a protracted period in this very important specialism. I know that the  work is hard, conducted over long hours in variable weather and often inhospitable  situations. That said the work you do is a vital assurance for both the MoD and often for the  wider Gibraltar community. I join the College of Policing, the MoD and the wider community  in thanking you for your hard work.”  

The recipients of the bronze awards (5 years’ service) were: PC Rowbottom, PC Ferrary, PC  Earl, Sgt Cawood, PC Chrayeh, PC Green 

The recipients of the silver awards (10 years’ service) were: Sgt Dickson, PC Chipolina, PC Martinez 


