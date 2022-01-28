New Gibraltar Fire And Rescue Service Website

Written by YGTV Team on 28 January 2022 .

The Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service are excited to announce that its new and refreshed website is now live. The updated site includes changes to navigation, with dropdown menus for both mobile and desktop versions. The service has also improved the structure of the website’s contents, so that users can get more from a quick read. There are a whole host of smaller but impactful changes that enhance the experience for those visiting the site.

A statement continued: “This revamped version includes a section on recruitment, that enables users and potential applicants to educate themselves on the firefighter selection process. By using visual and written contents, individuals will be able to familiarise themselves with the firefighting profession, together with the sequence, activities and standards they are to expect should they apply for a vacancy at the GFRS.

“Another innovative and interactive area within the site is the Compliments, Comments and Complaints section. We are committed to consistently delivering a high quality service to our Community, sometimes in traumatic of circumstances. Therefore, we recognise that to achieve this goal we must listen and respond to the views of the public. This new section now allows the user to interact with the organisation with the aim to achieving better output results and service delivery.

“The Fire Safety section has had a total facelift and in our view has become a vital informative and educational area, that we are convinced will be valuable to the many visitors/users.

“The Health and Well-being of our staff is always at the forefront of all our processes. In this connection, a section dedicated to this vital aspect of our support network will be included.

“We consider this one of the outward looking faces of the Organisation, and can confidently say that it truly projects the professional Fire Service that our community can be proud of.”

You may visit the website on the following link - www.gibfire.gi