Nautilus GCSE Students Meet Erich Hoyt

Written by YGTV Team on 31 January 2022 .

The Nautilus Project recently hosted Erich Hoyt, an accomplished cetaceans researcher.

A statement from the Nautilus Project follows below:

It is important for our young GCSE students to gain as much experience as possible before making crucial decisions which can influence the rest of their lives.

We had the pleasure of hosting Erich Hoyt, accomplished researcher and prolific author.

His expertise in cetaceans, specifically Orcas, was a very valuable resource for our DofE cohort.

He shared a wealth of knowledge and excellent guidance. His inspiration prompted a broad range of questions from the Nautilus #MedOceanHero attendees.

Our thanks to Gibtelecom for the connection, Gibraltar Sports & Leisure Authority for the lecture rooms and Little Bay, Indian Tapas Bar & Restaurant whose recent donation helped source the material needed.

When our community work together, great things happen!