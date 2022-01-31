Livestreaming Event With Claire Trichot

The Strait of Gibraltar Association, in partnership with the Gibraltar Morocco Business Association has announced the livestreaming of an interview with Mrs Claire Trichot, Territorial Director of the NGO Casal Dels Infants in Morocco, President of the Association 100% Mamans in Tangier Morocco and Coordinator of the delegation of the French Committee for Child Relief (CFSE) Tangier Morocco.

We will have a discussion with Mrs Claire Trichot then our host Mr. Henry Sacramento will be accepting questions from the general public to be put live to Claire.

Online streaming with Mrs Claire Trichot Territorial Director of the NGO Casal Dels Infants in Morocco, President of the Association 100% Mamans in Tangier Morocco. On Tuesday 08/02/2022 at 6pm Gibraltar time, on our Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/GibraltarAssociation





