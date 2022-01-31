Industrial Relations Forum between GHA and Unite the Union established
The GHA Director General, Dr Patrick Geoghegan, has announced the establishment of an Industrial Relations forum between Unite the Union and the new GHA management team.
Dr Geoghegan, said: “We held our first meeting last week which was well attended by Unite officials and representatives from across the organisation. This is the first of a regular schedule of meetings towards working together to foster a meaningful working relationship and open and honest consultation. Going forward it is essential to maintain open and honest dialogue and problem-solve together, even when we don't entirely agree. I am confident that we all remain committed to providing high standards of patient care.”