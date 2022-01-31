Industrial Relations Forum between GHA and Unite the Union established

Written by YGTV Team on 31 January 2022 .

The GHA Director General, Dr Patrick Geoghegan, has announced the establishment of an Industrial Relations forum between Unite the Union and the new GHA management team.

Dr Geoghegan, said: “We held our first meeting last week which was well attended by Unite officials and representatives from across the organisation. This is the first of a regular schedule of meetings towards working together to foster a meaningful working relationship and open and honest consultation. Going forward it is essential to maintain open and honest dialogue and problem-solve together, even when we don't entirely agree. I am confident that we all remain committed to providing high standards of patient care.”