New arrangements for COVID-19 day 6 – 7 testing

Written by YGTV Team on 07 February 2022 .

As from Saturday 12th February 2022, the day 6 and 7 testing will be conducted at the Drive Through at Mid Town. Day 7 tests already scheduled for Saturday 12 February will be done at the COVID- 19 Rapid Testing facility. Please follow the instructions received by text message and attend the facility specified in the appointment.

A statement continued: “Individuals will be required to show their GHA card number when attending the Drive Through. Masks are required at all times from leaving the place of residence and those being tested must be free of symptoms. Anyone experiencing symptoms on day 6 should not attend the testing facility test appointment and instead call 111 for advice.



“HM Government of Gibraltar would like to express their gratitude to the COVID-19 Rapid Testing Facility for having offered and conducted the day 6 and 7 testing operation at no cost to the Government. The operation has been an interim measure conducted on behalf of the GHA, allowing time for the Drive Through to take on the task once ready to do so.”



Minister for Health, Samantha Sacramento, said: ‘Once again we have seen businesses within the community step up to provide support in the fight against COVID-19 and I take this opportunity to extend my gratitude to the staff and management of the COVID-19 Rapid Testing facility for the service provided.’



