University Of Gibraltar Open Day

Written by YGTV Team on 08 February 2022 .

The University of Gibraltar will be hosting an Open Day on Wednesday 16th February 2022.

A statement from the University of Gibraltar follows below:

This public event will allow attendees to learn more about the University’s UK-aligned degree offerings, meet with academics and students, explore the campus, and check out the student accommodation.

The event will provide information on all degrees offered at the University, as listed below: Undergraduate programmes

- Bachelor of Business Administration (Hons)

- BSc (Hons) Maritime Science with Cadetship programme

- BSc (Hons) Adult Nursing

- BSc (Hons) Computing & Entrepreneurship (commencing in September 2022) Postgraduate programmes

- Postgraduate Certificate in Education (PGCE)

- Master in Marine Science & Climate Change

- Master of Business Administration (MBA)

- MA in Leadership and Management

Research programmes

- PhD by Publication

- PhD by Research

Attendees will also be able to learn more about the ‘Access to Higher Education’ course, a 12-week summer programme designed to assist students to transition on to an undergraduate programme.

All University of Gibraltar degrees are aligned to UK standards and designed to produce employable graduates. Small class sizes, combined with the expertise of academic staff, meaningful placements and work experience opportunities allow for the delivery of an exceptional student experience, ensuring students graduate with the skills that employers are looking for.

The event will be open to the public and will take place on Wednesday 16th February between 16.00 – 19.00 at the Europa Point Campus.

For more information, and to register your attendance, visit https://www.unigib.edu.gi/events/open-day-2022/

In order to safeguard attendees, entry to the Open Day will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID 19 test taken within the previous 24 hours. In order to enhance ventilation, doors/windows will remain open if conditions allow, so please bear this in mind for your clothing choices. Please also be mindful of the need to try to maintain social distance as far as reasonably possible.





