COVID-19 Tests At The Mid-Town Drive Through

Written by YGTV Team on 08 February 2022 .

In anticipation of the move of day 6 and 7 testing to the Mid Town Drive through, the Government says all general screening tests will be carried out using Lateral Flow Tests (LFTs) and will only be available Monday to Friday. General screening will no longer be available at weekends.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The GHA takes this opportunity to clarify the procedure through which individuals should access COVID-19 tests at the Mid Town Drive Through:

Those who have COVID-19 symptoms should call 111 to arrange an appointment for a PCR test. Symptomatic appointments are available Monday-Sunday.

Appointments for day 6 & 7 testing will be sent by text message and are available Monday Sunday. If you are positive for COVID-19 and do not receive a text message for a day 6 appointment, please call 111.

General screening tests are available Monday – Friday between 7:30am and 6:30pm, on a walk in basis.





