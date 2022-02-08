COVID-19 Sick Notes

Written by YGTV Team on 08 February 2022 .

The Department of Public health has issued a statement clarifying the requirement for day six and seven testing after having tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The day of your test which indicates that you have tested positive counts as day zero and you are required to self-isolate until you receive the results of your test. Any time off work for day zero is covered by a self-isolation notice. If you are negative you can leave your residence and return to work, if you are positive you need to isolate. Therefore, day one of isolation is the day following this test. This is also reflected on the COVID sick note certificate which gives you up to seven days of sickness cover.

Once you have tested negative on day seven you do not have to wait until the following day to leave your residence or return to work: you may leave as soon as you have been notified of your negative results. However, if you feel unwell or continue to have symptoms please continue to isolate for the full 10-day period and call 111 if you need medical assistance. Should you need an extension to your sick note for the full 10 days please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.





