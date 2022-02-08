Come Forward Immediately If You Want A COVID-19 Vaccine Says Government

The GHA says all eligible members of the public who have not yet been vaccinated or require a second or a booster dose are strongly encouraged to come forward immediately. The GHA does not expect to receive any further supplies of the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 in the immediate future and current supplies are due to expire in June.

There is currently no guarantee of future supplies of the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 to Gibraltar. The GHA does not therefore expect to receive any further supplies of the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 in the immediate future and current supplies are due to expire in June.

All eligible members of the public who have not yet been vaccinated or require a second or a booster dose are strongly encouraged to come forward immediately. This is in order to ensure we can meet the required time interval between doses for anyone that wants to take up the offer of the Pfizer vaccine. There needs to be an 8-week gap between the first and second doses and a 12-week gap before the booster. Those aged 12-15 need to wait 12 weeks between each dose. If anyone has had COVID-19 they need to wait 4 weeks before any vaccine.Anyone who comes forward after current stocks expire will be placed on a waiting list for any future COVID-19 vaccination programme.

To arrange a vaccination appointment, call 200 66966 or register your interest online:

First or second dose for over 16s: https://www.gha.gi/registration-for-anyone-over-the age-of-16/

First or second dose for 12-15s: email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Boosters: https://www.gha.gi/pfizerbooster/

We are preparing to offer paediatric vaccines to 5-11-year-old children in early march details will be announced shortly

After June Gibraltar will have access to small quantities of Astra Zeneca Vaccines for people over 40 but there will not be regular clinics.

Minister for Health, the Hon Samantha Sacramento said: ‘There is currently still a very high rate of COVID-19 cases in Gibraltar, and vaccination is proven as the bestway to protect yourself and your loved ones against hospitalisation and death. Everyone who hasn’t already been vaccinated or who needs a second or a booster dose should come forward immediately, before it’s too late.’





