MAG Announce Liona And Serena Strings Concert

Written by YGTV Team on 08 February 2022 .

The Musicians Association of Gibraltar has announced a concert featuring Liona & Serena Strings.

A statement from MAG follows below:

Liona & Serena Strings brings special twist of the Sephardic music and its own melodies to the Piyutim (spiritual and philosophical Hebrew texts), written throughout the diaspora all originated in Spanish land, based on scales used in the ancient land once called Sefarad. 6 musicians from different music disciplines who connect, creating a new and vibrant sound without loosing the delicacy of treating a fragile antique music and texts. Moving from chamber music through Spanish tunes, eastern sounds all the way to Arabic rhythms.

Tickets are now available at www.buytickets.gi for £10. Show will take place on Thursday 12th May, 7.30pm at the Inces Hall.