Geoff Lucas To Adjudicate 20th Gibraltar International Dance Festival

Written by YGTV Team on 08 February 2022 .

M.O. Productions has announced that the international adjudicator travelling from the United Kingdom for the 20th edition of the Gibraltar International Dance Festival is Mr Geoff Lucas.

A statement continued: “The Organisation is delighted to welcome back Geoff Lucas to the Rock, sixteen years after he adjudicated the 4th Gibraltar International Dance Festival in 2006.



“Over the past 35 years Geoff has had a varied career with highlights being in the musicals Cats, Heathcliff, A Chorus Line, Godspell, Divorce me Darling, Jesus Christ Superstar and many more! As a singer he was a member of Stutz Bear Cats, the international harmony group, for several years.



“He regularly guest lectures for major dance associations and runs the school Elwick Academy of Dancing, started by his mother 72 years ago. As an adjudicator, he works for both The British and International Federation of Festivals and All England Dance.”



The 20th Gibraltar International Dance Festival will be held between Wednesday 9th and Saturday 12th March 2022 at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre. For further information please contact e-mail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.