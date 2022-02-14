M.O. Productions Announces Festival Timetable And Ticket Information

Written by YGTV Team on 14 February 2022 .

The Gibraltar International Dance Festival takes place Wednesday 9th to Saturday 12th March at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre.

Over 200 dancers from Germany, Gibraltar, Italy and Spain will be taking part. Tickets for the Festival are on sale as from Friday 25th February at www.buytickets.gi

Below follows the timetable for the Gibraltar International Dance Festival 2022:

Wednesday 9th March

7pm Session 1

Mini Kids Solo

Large Groups

Thursday 10th March

7pm Session 2 9pm Session 3

Mini Kids Duet, Trio and Groups Classical Solos

Show Dance & Acro Solos Jazz Solos

Friday 11th March

7pm Session 4 9pm Session 5

Flamenco Solos Adult Contemporary

Children and Junior Contemporary Stage Improvisations

Saturday 12th March

10am Session 6 12 noon Session 7

Trios Contemporary Improvisations

Duets

7.30pm GALA

Small Groups

Bursary Final

Tickets for the Festival, priced at £6 per session and £15 for the Gala Night are on sale as from Friday 25th February 2022 at www.buytickets.gi