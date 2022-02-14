M.O. Productions Announces Festival Timetable And Ticket Information
The Gibraltar International Dance Festival takes place Wednesday 9th to Saturday 12th March at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre.
Over 200 dancers from Germany, Gibraltar, Italy and Spain will be taking part. Tickets for the Festival are on sale as from Friday 25th February at www.buytickets.gi
Below follows the timetable for the Gibraltar International Dance Festival 2022:
Wednesday 9th March
- 7pm Session 1
Mini Kids Solo
Large Groups
Thursday 10th March
- 7pm Session 2 9pm Session 3
Mini Kids Duet, Trio and Groups Classical Solos
Show Dance & Acro Solos Jazz Solos
Friday 11th March
- 7pm Session 4 9pm Session 5
Flamenco Solos Adult Contemporary
Children and Junior Contemporary Stage Improvisations
Saturday 12th March
- 10am Session 6 12 noon Session 7
Trios Contemporary Improvisations
Duets
- 7.30pm GALA
Small Groups
Bursary Final
Tickets for the Festival, priced at £6 per session and £15 for the Gala Night are on sale as from Friday 25th February 2022 at www.buytickets.gi