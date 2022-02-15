Museum 2021-22 Lecture Series Number 4: Underworld By Dr Stewart Finlayson

The next in the Gibraltar National Museum’s Lecture Series will be a talk by Dr Stewart Finlayson on the subject of “Underworld”. In his illustrated talk, Dr Finlayson will explore the world of caves in Gibraltar and southern Iberia from the perspective of his own research and explorations.

From the processes behind the formation of these natural cavities to its inhabitants, Stewart will offer a wide-ranging, and sometimes unexpected, perspective. This unique view will include the latest discoveries at the Gorham’s Cave Complex UNESCO World Heritage Site, in particular the newly discovered chamber in Vanguard Cave. This space had been sealed for over forty thousand years and Stewart was one of a handful of scientists who have been in it so far.

Gibraltar’s caves continue to be featured in major international documentaries, most recently featuring Gibraltar as one of five top caves sites in the world and another highlighting the “Treasures of Gibraltar”. Stewart will tell the stories behind the making of the documentaries and the use of the latest technology in cave exploration.

The lecture will be given at the John Mackintosh Hallthis Thursday, 17th February, at 7pm. This talk had been originally scheduled for the 17th March but has been moved forward in the programme for logistic reasons.