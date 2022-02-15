Last Call For National Honours Nominations

Nominations for National Honours should be submitted no later than Friday 18th March 2021.

A statement from the Office of the Governor follows below:

Nominations should be submitted no later than Friday 18th March 2021 on a Nomination Proforma for the attention of the Gibraltar Honours Board (GHB) Secretary, Office of the Governor, The Convent, Main Street, Gibraltar GX11 1AA or by email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Nominations can be submitted by anyone. A copy of the Nomination Proforma, along with detailed guidance on its completion, can be obtained at The Convent Main Reception or from the GHB Secretary at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .





