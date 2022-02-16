Cross Frontier Group Calls For Status Quo To Be Maintained During Negotiating Process

Written by YGTV Team on .

The Cross Frontier Group is calling on Government “not to adopt measures that changes the current situation and that affects citizens until the negotiating process is  concluded.“.

A statement from Cross Frontier Group follows below:

For the Cross Frontier Group, the news regarding the positive progress in the negotiating  process of the treaty that will regulate relations between the UK and the EU on Gibraltar in  the future raises hopes that the whole process will culminate in a satisfactory way for the  interests of citizens. 

However, the entities that make up the CFG have demonstrated their concern about the  news that has been circulating in recent days and that has a direct impact on the lives of  both communities. Specifically, they have expressed their displeasure at the changes that  it seems are going to be introduced in relation to goods vehicle traffic and to the  management of waste disposal.  

The Group, that is made up of social and economic organisations from both sides of the  frontier, would like to believe that both issues fall outside the negotiating process and that  they are due purely to administrative issues; but it considers that they must be addressed  and solved urgently to avoid them being used as weapons by those who have always been  dissatisfied with any agreement that places the interests of the citizens above other  contentious ones. 

  

With this in mind, the Cross Frontier Group agreed to make contact with the various  institutions in order to shed light on these issues and to be able to offer citizens accurate information about the true nature of these and the action that the authorities are taking to  solve them. 

Amongst other things, the organisations agreed to write to the heads of the governments  of Spain, the United Kingdom and Gibraltar, in order to encourage them to reach, once  and for all, an agreement that gets rid of the state of uncertainty that is being caused by  the long negotiating process. And whilst the outcome is awaited, that special attention is  given not to adopt any measures that could affect the current status quo of  socioeconomic cooperation between the two communities. 

Following on from the meeting, representatives of the CFG met with the president of the  College of Customs Agents, Antonio Varela, with whom they have exchanged views on  the situation at the commercial transit point at the border. They also agreed to keep in  contact to develop matters of common interest to the two organisations. 



share with Whatsapp