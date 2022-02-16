Cross Frontier Group Calls For Status Quo To Be Maintained During Negotiating Process

The Cross Frontier Group is calling on Government “not to adopt measures that changes the current situation and that affects citizens until the negotiating process is concluded.“.

A statement from Cross Frontier Group follows below:

For the Cross Frontier Group, the news regarding the positive progress in the negotiating process of the treaty that will regulate relations between the UK and the EU on Gibraltar in the future raises hopes that the whole process will culminate in a satisfactory way for the interests of citizens.

However, the entities that make up the CFG have demonstrated their concern about the news that has been circulating in recent days and that has a direct impact on the lives of both communities. Specifically, they have expressed their displeasure at the changes that it seems are going to be introduced in relation to goods vehicle traffic and to the management of waste disposal.

The Group, that is made up of social and economic organisations from both sides of the frontier, would like to believe that both issues fall outside the negotiating process and that they are due purely to administrative issues; but it considers that they must be addressed and solved urgently to avoid them being used as weapons by those who have always been dissatisfied with any agreement that places the interests of the citizens above other contentious ones.

With this in mind, the Cross Frontier Group agreed to make contact with the various institutions in order to shed light on these issues and to be able to offer citizens accurate information about the true nature of these and the action that the authorities are taking to solve them.

Amongst other things, the organisations agreed to write to the heads of the governments of Spain, the United Kingdom and Gibraltar, in order to encourage them to reach, once and for all, an agreement that gets rid of the state of uncertainty that is being caused by the long negotiating process. And whilst the outcome is awaited, that special attention is given not to adopt any measures that could affect the current status quo of socioeconomic cooperation between the two communities.

