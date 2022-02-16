Closure Of Sir Herbert Miles Road For Short Intervals

Sir Herbert Miles Road will be closed periodically during 2 – 3 March to allow an RAF Chinook to deliver radar equipment to the Upper Rock.The move, which is part of a planned upgrade to RAF Gibraltar’s Air Traffic Control system, is currently scheduled to take place on the 2nd, with a backup date on the 3rd in case of bad weather.

As a result, Sir Herbert Miles Road will be shut for 15 minute intervals throughout the day, whilst each of the five planned lifts takes place.



On these dates, it is recommended that road users who can avoid Sir Herbert Miles Road, between Eastern Beach Road and Catalan Bay Road, use an alternative route.



“We apologise for any disruption caused by this move,” said Flight Lieutenant Alaister Nurse, RAF Gibraltar’s Air Safety Manager. “We appreciate the public’s patience as we complete this vital work, which will help us keep Gibraltar’s airspace safe.”



The upgrade to RAF Gibraltar’s Air Traffic Management system is part of an MOD wide £1.5 billion investment in to air traffic management systems, known as Programme Marshall. The programme includes a £400 million investment in advanced surveillance radars and a wide range of sophisticated equipment such as tower systems, new surveillance and navigation aids and radios.



After guidance from the Director Civil Aviation, the Catalan Bay area is out of bounds to all drone users on 2-3 March 2022.



