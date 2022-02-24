Gibraltar’s COVID-19 Exit Strategy Will Be Thoroughly Planned And Bespoke Says Government

Written by YGTV Team on 24 February 2022 .

The Government of Gibraltar says it notes the GSD’s statements regarding the lifting of remaining COVID-19 measures and will “not rush this important planning process”.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Government does not, however, believe in blindly following the UK’s stance. As previously and repeatedly stated, the Director of Public Health is preparing a bespoke exit strategy for Gibraltar and the Chief Minister expects to make a detailed statement in March on all aspects of the de-escalation process. The Government will not rush this important planning process, no matter how many hollow calls the GSD make for the contrary.





