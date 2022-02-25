Mark Attard Promoted To Senior Borders And Coastguard Officer

Written by YGTV Team on 25 February 2022 .

The Chief Executive Officer of the Borders and Coastguard Agency Aaron Chipol has announced the promotion of Mark Attard to Senior Borders and Coastguard Officer.

A statement from the Borders and Coastguard Agency follows below:

SBCO Mark Attard commenced employment within the Borders and Coastguard Agency on the 19th June 2012.

CEO Aaron Chipol expressed his delight at the recent promotion as it continues to demonstrate that the Agency has a number of high quality officers at their disposal. Mr Chipol said: “SBCO Attard will remain within his shift but now as a respected Senior Officer. Congratulations are in order to Mark who has earned his promotion through hard work and dedication. I wish him continued success within his new role in the BCA.”





