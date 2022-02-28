Julian Marley To Perform In Gibraltar Reggae Festival

Julian Marley and the Uprising will be performing in the Gibraltar Reggae Festival.

A statement from the Gibraltar Reggae Festival follows below:

JULIAN MARLEY & THE UPRISING LIVE!!!

Headlining Roots Rock Reggae is Julian 'JuJu' Marley, son of the King of Reggae, a two-time Grammy award nominated, roots-reggae musician, singer-songwriter, producer and humanitarian. In the same tradition as his father, Julian is a devout Rastafarian whose music is inspired by life and spirituality.

"As I Am" is his latest album released under the Ghetto Youths label and was Grammy nominated for Best Reggae Album 2020.

Its great having some Reggae royalty performing on the Rock!

More info coming soon...Stay tuned!!!