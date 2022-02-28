Moorish Castle To Be Lit In Support Of Ukraine

Written by YGTV Team on 28 February 2022 .

The Moorish Castle will be lit in blue and yellow, the national colours of Ukraine, tonight.

A statement from the Government follows below:

HMGoG is grateful to GHITA for relinquishing their allocation during Hearing Loss Awareness week in support of this mark of Gibraltar’s solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: ‘The Moorish Castle, in many ways a symbol of Gibraltar, will be litin blue and yellow tonight as a mark of solidarity with the peopleofUkraine at this dreadful time. Russia’s deplorable attack on Ukraine has also affected Gibraltarians in a number of ways: some live there whilst others have family, friends and colleagues in Ukraine. This gesture is also a beacon of hope on the day when peace talks between Ukraine and Russia have begun, and represents Gibraltar’s commitment to the inalienable principle of self-determination.’





