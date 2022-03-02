Free Postal Services To Support Ukraine

Written by YGTV Team on 02 March 2022 .

As from today, the Royal Gibraltar Post Office will waive postage charges for mail addressed to Ukraine.

A statement from the Government follows below:

HM Government of Gibraltar are supporting all Gibraltar residents with relatives and friends in Ukraine.

Additional to letters and registered mail; the Royal Gibraltar Post Office is also offering free postage for humanitarian aid parcels under 5kgs. All parcels and letters need to be brought in by the sender to the Royal Gibraltar Post Office in Main Street. Parcels will need to have a completed Custom Declaration form listing its contents. The staff at the Post Office will be there to assist.

Minister for Postal Services, the Hon Vijay Daryanani MP, said: “This is another example and further demonstration that Gibraltar stands close with Ukraine. We will do everything possible to show our support and are working closely with different departments to identify all the ways to make this happen. Communicating with friends and families during these difficult moments is crucial and we will therefore do everything that we can to help.”





