Care Agency Grateful For Donation From Rotary Club

Written by YGTV Team on 03 March 2022 .

The Care Agency has expressed its gratitude to the Rotary Club of Gibraltar for their generous donation of £1,500 for children and young people in care.

A statement from the Government follows below:

This generous donation will be used by the Care Agency to purchase numerous sports items such as a trampoline, a table tennis table, a basketball hoop and a volleyball net. The purchase of this equipment will make a great difference in promoting the mental and emotional wellbeing of our children and will serve to promote a healthy lifestyle amongst them.

Chief Executive Officer of the Care Agency, Mr Carlos Banderas, said: “I would like to express my most sincere gratitude to the Rotary Club of Gibraltar for their generosity towards the Care Agency. The newly purchased items will most certainly be enjoyed by all of our children and young people in care. My most heartfelt thanks once again.”

The Minister for Social Services, the Hon Samantha Sacramento, said: “I am very grateful for this kind donation. Gibraltar is very fortunate to be able to count on the generosity of charities, who are always willing to provide support and raise funds for very worthy causes and the Rotary Club has a particular affinity with causes such as these. I am confident that this donation will go to the most deserving individuals and that the Care Agency will ensure that it will make a difference to those who need it the most.”





